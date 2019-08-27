Orhan Avcioglu credited set-up changes by his Toksport WRT team for his upturn in form on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

The Turkish driver was P13 in ERC3 after leg one but rose to P10 by the finish of the FIA European Rally Championship counter.



He said: “Sunday was much better than Saturday, we did some changes to the set-up overnight, which worked well. We went quite a bit harder, we found a sweet spot and the time improved.”

The post Toksport tweaks boost Avcioglu in ERC3 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.