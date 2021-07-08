A season high 62 points on Rally Liepāja means its Toksport WRT rather than Saintéloc Junior Team in the ascendancy in the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.





Saintéloc Junior Team, the top ERC team from 2019, led after round one but slips to third place. Click Strong performances from Andreas Mikkelsen (pictured) and Jean-Baptiste Franceschi on Rally Liepāja have pushed Toksport WRT up the order with defending champion entrant Rallye Team Spain moving into second place, six points behind the Germany-based squad.Saintéloc Junior Team, the top ERC team from 2019, led after round one but slips to third place. Click HERE to view the standings.

ERC Breen hails “incredible” Team MRF Tyres for first ERC podium 13 HOURS AGO

ERC Soria hits back in ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT 19 HOURS AGO