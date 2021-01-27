Cave, 29, has made sporadic appearances at world level, often with impressive results, and finished runner-up in the 2019 British championship driving a Hyundai i20 R5.



Budget issues and the impact that COVID-19 has had on the UK rallying calendar has limited him to one competitive appearance in the last 12 months, but he’s determined to make his mark in the ERC, which is set to take place over eight events in 2021.



“Deep down I want to be competing in Europe and especially the ERC,” Cave told Motorsport News. “It’s got a great presence now and the coverage is excellent and that’s where I want to be.”



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport