Top ERC Junior Llarena begins Peugeot Rally Academy career in Cyprus

Efrén Llarena’s life as a Peugeot Rally Academy driver has begun after he test-drove his 208 R2 in Cyprus yesterday in preparation for the country’s FIA European Rally Championship counter later this week.

Llarena, who is the provisional winner of the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title for 2019 subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA, is switching from his regular Rallye Team Spain-entered 208 to a Peugeot Rally Academy equivalent for what will be his Cyprus Rally debut.



“I am really grateful to the Peugeot Rally Academy for this fantastic opportunity to represent it on the Cyprus Rally and to build my experience on what I know will be a very demanding event,” said Llarena, who is co-driven by compatriot Sara Fernández. “I will do all I can to repay Peugeot Rally Academy for the faith it has shown in us and to help Sara win the ERC3 Co-Drivers’ title.”



Llarena and Fernández are beginning two days of reconnaissance ahead of the gravel event getting underway on Friday.



Photo:Lina Arnautova/Autosportmedia.ru

