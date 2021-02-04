Kristensson, who graduated to the JWRC category for the 2019 season as the ERC3 Junior runner-up, accompanied Vogel during a run in M-Sport Poland’s new-generation challenger.









Afterwards, the hugely talented Swede said: “Adrienn’s performance is simply impressive. It's unbelievable how she has handled the car for the first time."









Hungarian Vogel was the best performing female driver in the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, claiming two top-five finishes in the ERC3 category. Her try-out in the Fiesta Rally3 was a rare opportunity to sample four-wheel drive.









Vogel is planning to contest four rounds of the ERC in 2021 but has yet to decide what car she’ll drive following a season spent at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally4.









Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres will be used as standard in ERC Junior from the 2021 season and are also eligible for overall ERC points.