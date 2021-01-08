Vogel completed the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season – her first at international level – in a strong seventh place in the ERC3 category.



At a test site in Kiskunlacháza, Vogel got behind the wheel of a Škoda Fabia R5 with Ivett Notheisz co-driving.



Afterwards, Vogel said: “Frankly I cannot tell you what I feel while I’m driving this car. It’s a real ‘oh my God’ feeling if you know what I mean. This Škoda Fabia R5 moving on track is amazing.



“I’m so thankful for the Dani Fischer Team for this test and of course for my team manager, Ákos Jobbágy. Ivett told me she didn’t want to get out of the car.”



Vogel used the test to focus on finding the ideal braking points and optimal gear changes, which she said differ significantly from the Ford Fiesta Rally4 she drove in last season’s ERC.



Of her plans for 2021, Vogel said: “It has not been decided yet what kind of car we will compete in this year. I hope it will be sure at the end of January. Our plan is to race four rounds of FIA ERC and some other international rally races nearby Hungary."