Saintéloc Junior Team, a dominant force in the FIA European Rally Championship, begins its bid for more FIA World Rally Championship gold on Rallye Monte-Carlo from today (Thursday).

After guiding Yohan Rossel to the WRC3 crown in 2021, the French squad will oversee Eric Camilli’s pursuit of the WRC2 title in a Citroën C3 Rally2.



Speaking ahead of tonight’s start on Monaco’s famous Casino Square, Camilli said: “First I try to get points, but if you want to fight for the title then you need to win some rallies. The level, especially this year, is very, very high and you have to push hard from the first to the last kilometre.”



Under Vincent Ducher’s leadership, Saintéloc Junior Team is running a second C3 Rally2 for American Sean Johnston, who gained experience in the ERC before stepping up to the world stage.



Photo:Facebook.com/EricCamilliOfficial

