Łukasz Habaj and Miko Marczyk will start their home round of the FIA European Rally Championship on top of the ERC and Polish title standings respectively.

Habaj holds a one-point advantage over Briton Chris Ingram in the ERC, while Marczyk (pictured) heads fellow young gun Tomasz Kasperczyk by seven points in the national championship race.



Marczyk and Kasperczyk have taken a win apiece in the Polish championship this year and both have experience of the Rally Poland stages, as does third-placed Marcin Slobodzian, who is in his first season of R5 competition following success in production-specification machinery.



PZM 76th Rally Poland takes place from 28-30 June.

The post Top home talents battle for Pole position in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.