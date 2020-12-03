Vogel ended ERC 2020 as the highest-scoring female driver, despite a mechanical failure leading to her first non-finish in three years on the Las Palmas-based Rally Islas Canarias, which she was contesting in a Roger Racing Team Ford Fiesta Rally4.



“After SS14 the car stopped when there was only one kilometre left to the start of SS15,” Vogel explained. “We had a technical issue, we tried to restart and to fix it but it failed so we had to give up the race from eighth place. It was a really big disappointment for us because we also had the rhythm and pace to achieve a strong result. But, you know, that’s motorsport and you have to accept that sometimes it happens. We have been racing since three years together with Ivett and it was the first time when we were not able reach the finish.”



Although her plans for 2021 are unconfirmed, Vogel revealed that a return to the ERC is a target. “It was a thrilling season for us and we are happy to finish in the top 10 in our first ERC season,” she said. “We would like to come back next year.”



Vogel’s three-event ERC campaign in 2020 was her first at European level. Despite her limited experience, the Hungarian scored two top-five finishes in ERC3 to underline her potential.