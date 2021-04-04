Topp-Cars Rally Team has made another top signing by adding Jan Kopecký and Jan Hloušek to its roster of driving talent.

In February it was announced that Norbert Herczig and Ramón Ferencz will be contesting the FIA European Rally Championship for the Hungarian team.



Yesterday, Topp-Cars Rally Team confirmed 2013 ERC champion Kopecký and Hloušek, who co-drove Filip Mareš to the 2019 ERC1 Junior title, for an assault on the Hungarian championship in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



The Hungarian championship joins forces with the ERC for Rally Hungary from October 22-24 with national crews eligible for the Nyíregyháza Rally, plus the international-level Rally Hungary if they register for ERC priority status.



“We proudly announce that former WRC2 and European champion and multiple Czech champion Jan Kopecký will be starting in our team on the events of the Hungarian Championship,” a statement from Topp-Cars Rally Team read.“We pick up the thrown gloves and will never give up. Welcome on board Jan and Jan.”



Kopecký and Hloušek are also contesting the Czech championship in 2021 for the Agrotec Škoda Rally Team.



Photo:Facebook.com/ToppCarsRallyTeam

