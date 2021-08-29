Dariusz Poloński overcame a quick spin to win the Abarth Rally Cup for a fourth time this season – and praised his Rallytechology team for helping to make it possible.

Poloński, who also finished second in the FIA ERC2 category on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, said his latest victory owed plenty to the faultless performance of his Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally.



“We are very happy because this was a very tough rally, an extremely tough rally and one of the most difficult I ever attend,” said Poloński. “We have good points in Abarth but also in ERC2. I am sorry for Victor Cartier for his problems but we also had some difficulties [with the grip] when we had wet conditions with the rear-wheel-drive car. But we had no problems with the car at all and that was crucial for the result.”



Co-driven by Łukasz Sitek, Poloński has won the Abarth Rally Cup in Poland (ORELN 77th Rally Poland), Latvia (Rally Liepāja), Italy (Rally di Roma Capitale) and now Czech Republic this season.

