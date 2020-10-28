Yoann Bonato, Norbert Herczig and Andreas Mikkelsen are tonight’s guests on ERC The Stage, the online talk show from FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events.
Available onFacebookandYouTube,ERC The Stageis hosted by Julian Porter and Chris Rawes.
As well as hearing from Bonato, Herczig and Mikkelsen ahead of next week’s Rally Hungary, there will be a recap of the latest news in the ERC, while the ERC Newcomer is from Italy and riding high in the Abarth Rally Cup.
