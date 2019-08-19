Torn: ERC3 Junior title chase a big boost

Ken Torn says chasing the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title has boosted his experience and helped him to improve as a driver.

Torn, part of the Estonian Autosport Junior Team, had contemplated retirement until he was offered a career lifeline to drive an M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta R2T on Rally Liepāja in late May.



After winning his class on the Latvian event, plus the subsequent PZM 76th Rally Poland and Rally di Roma Capitale, Torn missed out on the coveted Pirelli-supported title by a single point in a dramatic three-way decider on Barum Czech Rally Zlín between him, eventual champion* Efrén Llarena and Sindre Furuseth from Norway.



Having taken three wins from four ERC3 Junior starts, Torn said: “It was not easy to drive here for my first time and I needed to keep fighting with other guys who had experience here and were really fast.



“We tried to push as hard as we can, trying not to think too much about the championship. It was so close with Efrén and Sindre. They go flat out all the time, they don't want to lift off and we don't either, so it was a very tough season. But, actually, I think it's helped us, we could improve and get more experience.”



Torn’s ERC3 Junior campaign also gave him the chance to build his knowledge of sealed-surface competition.



“Before Rome we had one rally and five stages of Tarmac experience,” Torn explained. “But I like Tarmac more and more now although here [Zlín] it’s totally different, it’s special but I liked it.”

