After winning his class on the first two rounds of the season, Torn was second best to Pep Bassas on the rain-hit asphalt, his least favourite surface, but admitted afterwards he was driving the title in mind.



“For us it was tricky because it was the first time I drive on wet Tarmac,” said the Estonian Autosport Junior Team driver. “The car worked perfectly but the driver is not the same so we still have to fix that one.”



Torn, who drives a Ford Fiesta Rally4, left Portugal with a 16-point margin over Bassas. Although three rounds remain, ERC3 Junior drivers count their best four scores only.



“I was thinking about the championship so we took it carefully,” said Torn. “The conditions were bad but I have new experience.”