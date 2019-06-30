Torn on top in ERC3, Llarena and Hokkanen hit trouble

Torn’s only challenger for victory is now Sindre Furuseth (Saintéloc Junior Team), who had been making slight inroads on the Estonian Autosport Junior Team driver during the first two stages of leg two.



But a great stage time from Torn on Uzranki helped him claw back 7.2s over Furuseth, building his lead in ERC3 back up to 11.9s.



Furuseth was on the comeback trail after losing his lead to a puncture on Saturday’s Olecko stage, and is determined not to give up chasing Torn.



“After the puncture yesterday we have been absolutely flat out this morning. We are currently second but the fight is close. There’s three stages left and we’ll try,” said Furuseth.



Catastrophe stuck for two other podium contenders. ERC3 Junior points leader Llarena (Rally Team Spain) was in contention for victory until a puncture on Gmina Mragowo, then crashed out on Uzranki, ending his rally.



Miika Hokkanen was in prime position to benefit from Llarena’s misfortune but he also went off, a tricky concrete section that had also caught out ERC1 Junior contender Mattias Adielsson catching out the Finn.



In Hokkanen’s case though there would be no lucky escape; he rolled, losing nearly a minute as spectators pushed his Peugeot 208 R2 upright to continue.



It got worse from there, as the off caused co-driver Rami Suorsa to lose their timecard, with the crew unable to present it to timekeepers at stage end.



They later found the timecard but their inability to present it at the finish line of Uzranki may force them to retire, potentially handing Elias Lundberg the fourth position Hokkanen currently occupies.





Tomasz Zbroja (GO+Cars GO+EAuto) was down in seventh after SS10 (Mikołajki MAX) but now finds himself in a podium spot, already going past Hokkanen even before the timecard drama.



Zbroja, Elias Lundberg and Adam Westlund were locked in an intense battle for fifth before Llarena and Hokkanen’s respective woes, with all three swapping positions repeatedly since SS8 yesterday.



A fast time from Zbroja on Uzranki has given him a little breathing room though, with Lundberg now 8.5s behind in fifth and Westlund with 10.2s to make up in sixth.



Lundberg’s ADAC Opel Rallye Junior team-mate Grégoire Munster had been on the tail of that three way battle heading into leg two but couldn’t quite keep up, falling 15.6s behind Westlund in seventh.



Roman Schwedt (Team ROMO), who lost his rear bumper on Gmina Mragowo, Sean Johnston (Saintéloc Junior Team) and Pedro Antunes (FPAK Team Portugal ERC) complete the top 10 in ERC3, with Erik Cais (ACCR Czech Rally Team) and Gregor Jeets (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) also on course for ERC3 Junior points.



ACCR Czech Rally Team's second car, driven byJan Talaš, was forced to retire on Uzranki with a broken oil pump. Tomasz Zbroja (GO+Cars GO+EAuto) was down in seventh after SS10 (Mikołajki MAX) but now finds himself in a podium spot, already going past Hokkanen even before the timecard drama.Zbroja, Elias Lundberg and Adam Westlund were locked in an intense battle for fifth before Llarena and Hokkanen’s respective woes, with all three swapping positions repeatedly since SS8 yesterday.A fast time from Zbroja on Uzranki has given him a little breathing room though, with Lundberg now 8.5s behind in fifth and Westlund with 10.2s to make up in sixth.Lundberg’s ADAC Opel Rallye Junior team-mate Grégoire Munster had been on the tail of that three way battle heading into leg two but couldn’t quite keep up, falling 15.6s behind Westlund in seventh.Roman Schwedt (Team ROMO), who lost his rear bumper on Gmina Mragowo, Sean Johnston (Saintéloc Junior Team) and Pedro Antunes (FPAK Team Portugal ERC) complete the top 10 in ERC3, with Erik Cais (ACCR Czech Rally Team) and Gregor Jeets (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) also on course for ERC3 Junior points.ACCR Czech Rally Team's second car, driven byJan Talaš, was forced to retire on Uzranki with a broken oil pump.