Ken Torn overcame a powersteering issue to top the ERC Junior order on Rally di Roma Capitale’s opening leg.
Driving an M-Sport Poland-run, Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 with stand-in co-driver Timo Taniel by his side, Torn heads team-mate Oscar Solberg heading into Sunday’s final leg.
Solberg, who is competing on his first asphalt event in four years, is second in another Fiesta Rally3 but frustrated after some wrong set-up calls this morning.
