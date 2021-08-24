Ken Torn is heading to Barum Czech Rally Zlín ready to turn up his pursuit of the FIA ERC Junior Championship.

The Estonian, who claimed the ERC3 Junior title in 2020, holds a commanding points lead after three rounds and will move a step closer to landing the crown – and a World Rally Championship prize drive in 2022 – if he bags a strong score on the sealed-surface counter from August 27-29.



But having contested Barum Czech Rally Zlín in 2019, Torn is aware of the tough challenge he’ll face aboard his Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 run by M-Sport Poland.



“There a very, very challenging roads and it’s a big challenge for the drivers,” said Torn, who is co-driven once again by compatriot Kauri Pannas. “It’s really fast and narrow Tarmac but I’m looking forward to drive again these roads. This coming weekend will be really busy and challenging for us for sure.”

