The ERC3 Junior champion, who is stepping up to the all-new ERC Junior category in 2021 when he drives M-Sport’s new-generation Ford Fiesta Rally3 on Pirelli tyres, begins a three-day test in Poland from today (Tuesday).



Although the test is aimed at giving potential customers the opportunity to sample the four-wheel-drive machine, Torn will get crucial time behind the wheel of the first car built to the FIA’s exciting Rally3 regulations as he prepares for his second consecutive ERC title push.



Tom Kristensson, who won last season’s FIA Junior World Rally Championship title in a Ford Fiesta Rally 4 two years after graduating from ERC3 Junior, is also attending the test.