Ken Torn is relishing his step-up to four-wheel drive by leading the FIA ERC Junior Championship category on Rally Liepāja at the wheel of an M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally3 on Pirelli tyres.

Following his opening round defeat to Jon Armstrong, Torn holds a comfortable margin ahead of newcomer Oscar Solberg in an impressive P23 overall after Friday's four stages.



Estonian Torn, the ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion from 2020, heads Solberg by 1m13s, the Norwegian damaging his steering on the day’s penultimate stage.

ERC Erdi Jr edges ERC2 battle with Feofanov AN HOUR AGO

ERC ERC Liepaja leg one report: Gryazin rides high on Latvia’s ultra-fast rallying rollercoaster AN HOUR AGO