Torn takes two: Ken is king in ERC3/ERC3 Junior

Estonia’s Ken Torn made it two FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior wins in succession in his Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4.

Although he ultimately benefited from Mārtiņš Sesks’ retirement on Rally Liepāja, the Estonian had closed to within 1.1s of his Latvian rival with to stages remaining.



“I did not think today would be our day but it was coming step by step and in the end we are here,” said Torn.



Dennis Rådström and double FIA European Rallycross champion Reinis Nitišs completed the podium with Gregor Jeets, Miika Hokkanen and Adam Westlund rounding out the top six.



Pep Bassas (Rallye Team Spain), Nikola Landa, Sergio Cuesta and Rachele Somaschini were next up on their Rally Liepāja debuts.

