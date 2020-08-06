Torn to battle former champion Sesks for ERC3 Junior glory

-

Ken Torn will attempt to defend his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship lead on Rally Liepāja next week – with former champion and home hero Mārtiņš Sesks among those standing in his way.

Torn tops the Pirelli-supported category following his impressive class victory on the season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale last month. He will also look to his ERC3 Junior win in Latvia last season for a further confidence boost.



But with Liepāja-born Sesks taking part on a one-off basis as he prepares for the resumption of his Junior World Rally Championship campaign in Estonia next month, Torn admits a high-speed gravel battle is in store.



“It won’t be easy because the local hero Mārtiņš Sesks will be in the place and there will be other fast guys, but for sure we will try,” said Torn who, like Sesks, will drive a Ford Fiesta Rally4. “You need to be fast on this rally but you also need to know how is the grip, how is the feeling. Hopefully the confidence we got after Rome will come and we are doing one test before the rally. But actually the feeling we had in Rome surprised us a little bit so hopefully we will have the same feeling in Liepāja.”



Sesks claimed an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2018. He starts his home round of the ERC on the back of competing on two national rallies in Lithuania. “We have done good homework and we have done some good testing kilometres and these two rallies so we are feeling quite ready for Rally Liepāja,” he said.



Rally Liepāja is scheduled to take place from 14-16 August as round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.

