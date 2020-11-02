Part of the Estonian Autosport Junior Team, Torn has never competed on the Nyíregyháza-based sealed-surface event before, making every opportunity to gather stage information crucial.



“Rally Hungary is new for me, all what I know is last year’s videos on YouTube,” said Torn, who drives a Ford Fiesta Rally4 on Pirelli tyres. “Last year there was really rainy days and the surface was extremely slippery. Sadly, the last time I was in the rally car was in Portugal [for Rally Fafe Montelongo] so we need to get back the rhythm as fast as we can.”