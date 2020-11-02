Ken Torn, who leads the FIA ERC3 and FIA ERC3 Junior championships after three rounds, has turned to YouTube to get ready for his Rally Hungary debut this week.
Part of the Estonian Autosport Junior Team, Torn has never competed on the Nyíregyháza-based sealed-surface event before, making every opportunity to gather stage information crucial.
“Rally Hungary is new for me, all what I know is last year’s videos on YouTube,” said Torn, who drives a Ford Fiesta Rally4 on Pirelli tyres. “Last year there was really rainy days and the surface was extremely slippery. Sadly, the last time I was in the rally car was in Portugal [for Rally Fafe Montelongo] so we need to get back the rhythm as fast as we can.”
The post Torn turns to YouTube for ERC Rally Hungary preparation appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.