This is how Ken Torn’s Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland will look when the Estonian steps up from two- to four-wheel drive in the FIA European Rally Championship this season.

Torn, from Estonia, is taking the performance hike as part of his prize for winning the ERC3 Junior crown in 2019. He will begin his 2021 campaign on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland this week.



“I'm happy that we are finally back in the car ready to start our ERC Junior championship campaign,” said Pirelli-equipped Torn. “I am driving the M-Sport Fiesta Rally3 this year which is four-wheel drive and built by M-Sport Poland. I worked with the team to help develop this car and I feel privileged to be [giving] the Fiesta Rally3’s ERC debut on M-Sport Poland’s home rally. I can’t wait for the new challenge.”



Torn and co-driver Kauri Pannas won ERC3 and ERC3 Junior on Rally Poland in 2019.

