Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally4 on Pirelli tyres alongside co-driver Kauri Pannas, Torn initially finished second to Bassas on Rally Islas Canarias but moved in front when Bassas was penalised following the finish.



“It was another hard lesson for us on Tarmac and we have to take all the information for the future because we miss so much experience,” said Torn, whose ERC3/ERC3 Junior titles were effective assured prior to the event getting underway**.“We have seen the things we need to improve in the future and we are happy for this.”



Torn had been closer to Bassas starting leg two but lost time with an off on stage 12.



“We had some issues with the pacenotes and with the heavy rain on the slippery Tarmac it was not so easy,” Torn explained. “There was one place where we had a too optimistic pacenote, we hit the barrier and got stuck in the touch. Thankfully we got back on the road and we could get to the finish.”