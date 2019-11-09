Toth returns to ERC 16 years after last win expecting a “fierce battle”

The FIA European Rally Championship is back in Hungary after 16 years and the last Hungarian to win an ERC event on home is attending the inaugural Rally Hungary this weekend.

In 2003 János Tóth Jr, the seven-time national champion, won the Int. Michelin Budapest Rallye.



He’s present in Nyíregyháza in his role as mentor to drivers competing in the Peugeot 208 Rally Cup, giving advice on tyre use and strategy. But he’s also following the action at the head of the field and the three-way title battle.



“The field is much stronger than it was 16 years ago, and the title is being decided here, so we can definitely expect a fierce battle,” said the Hungarian rallying legend. “To tell you the truth, I hope that the Hungarian drivers can benefit from [contesting their] home race, because they have already driven on these stages many times.



“It will be a very tough rally, the treacherous weather conditions have confused some things, but a great atmosphere is guaranteed, because Hungarian fans are fantastic as they have always been.”



Asked what advice he’d give to the Hungarian drivers, Tóth Jr said: “Compete without any pressure and [be] relaxed. If they feel stressed, they can make mistakes easier, that would cost a lot on these stages.”

