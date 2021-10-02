Alexander Villanueva’s return to FIA European Rally Championship action for the first time since 1992 is over after less than two stages of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras.

The former Spanish gravel champion was making his fifth start in Fafe but was out on SS2 with significant damage to the front-right corner of his Citroën C3 Rally2.

