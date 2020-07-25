Tough ERC times for Czech mates… and Fourmaux too

-

It’s been a tough morning for Czech drivers Erik Cais and Filip Mareš as Rally di Roma Capitale got underway to signal the start of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.

Cais retired with damaged right-rear suspension at the end of stage one, while Mareš dropped more than 30s to Alexey Lukyanuk when he spun and had to reverse.



ERC1 Junior contender Cais, who drives a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII for the Yacco ACCR Team, said: “I’m an idiot. I was too fast, I tried something but it didn’t work. I’m sorry for the team.”



Mareš missed the ceremonial start in Rome last night while his Rexteam rushed to repair his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo following his Free Practice crash. But his Saturday challenge got off to a frustrating start as the 2019 ERC1 Junior champion explained.



“I spun in a hairpin and hit a ditch,” said Mareš. “I had to reverse and lost a lot of time. It was a terrible start.”



Adrien Fourmaux, meanwhile, is out after rolling on stage two. Having been delayed through the final five kilometres of stage one with a front-right puncture on his M-Sport Ford World Rally Team-run Fiesta R5 MkII, Fourmaux crashed on the next test, which had to be suspended to enable the removal of his damaged car.



Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio

