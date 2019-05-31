Tough luck for Czech mates in ERC Junior

Young Czech talents Dominik Brož and Erik Cais were both out of luck on the latest round of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, crashing out of Rally Liepāja in separate incidents.

Brož went off the road on stage seven and rolled into retirement with Cais doing likewise two stages later.



“I enjoyed the fast stages, we were driving clean and the pacenotes were good,” said Brož. “On stage seven, a right-three corner five kilometres before the finish, I brake for the corner, I go into the field but I don’t see the ditch. I hit the ditch and rolled two times. This is rally.”



Cais, who like Brož is a member of the ACCR Czech Rally Team, was always playing catch-up in Latvia following a car-wrecking testing crash.



“I was scared after the crash in testing that I don’t feel the confidence,” said the former downhill mountain bike racer. “It was a fast corner, a left-hander and I had too much speed to turn right. I tried to go straight on but we hit something and rolled four times. It was bad luck for us but bad luck all weekend.”



Photo:Dominik Brož

