Tough luck for Klausz in ERC return

Back on FIA ERC3 Junior Championship duty for the first time since Rally Liepāja in late May, Kristóf Klausz endured a Barum Czech Rally Zlín to forget.

After engine issues halted his progress on leg one, Klausz restarted on leg two only to retire his Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2 with three stages remaining.



“We had engine issues that caused some power loss for us so we changed some parts with the hope that it would work on the second day,” said Klausz, who will be back on home soil when the inaugural Rally Hungary brings the curtain down on the 2019 ERC season from 8-10 November.

