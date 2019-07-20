Tough Rome opener takes its toll on ERC crews

Austrian national champion Mayr-Melnhof had chosen to run as first car on the road but was also the first to retire, making it only 1.5 kilometres before he went off into an embankment.



Three young stars in R5 cars competing in the ERC1 Junior Championship also had issues.



Points leader Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) suffered fading brakes that cost him 40s compared to reigning ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin (Sports Racing Technologies), while Hiroki Arai (STARD) lost 55s with a puncture.



Mārtiņš Sesks (LMT Autosporta Akadēmija), who is redeeming his second prize drive awarded by promoter Eurosport Events for winning the ERC3 Junior title last year, was also delayed by a puncture, dropping 40s.





Swedish pilot Lars Stugemo, Palmeirinha Rally’s Paulo Nobre and reigning double ERC2 Tibor Érdi Jr. (Érdi Team KFT) were also hit with punctures. Unlike his younger rivals, Érdi elected to stop and change a wheel, only to suffer a second puncture to drop over four minutes.



Similar problems also afflicted ERC3 Junior championship title contenderEfrén Llarena (Rally Team Spain) and British rookie James Williams, who dropped 1m42s and 2m56s to class leader Sindre Furuseth (Saintéloc Junior Team) respectively.



Qualifying Stage winner Gryazin leads the overall Rally di Roma Capitale classification along with the ERC1 Junior class, 1.4s ahead of Andrea Crugnola.



