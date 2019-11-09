Tough start for home ERC hero Herczig

Norbert Herczig’s bid to win his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship took a turn for the worse on Rally Hungary’s second stage this morning.

Driving a MOL Racing Team Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, Herczig was seventh overnight but has slipped to P11 in the overall classification heading to SS3 following a double blow on SS2.



As well as a front-left puncture, Herczig was unable to hear co-driver Ramón Ferencz’s pacenotes.



“We got it four or five kilometres before the finish,” said Herczig. “But the main problem is the intercom, I didn't hear the co-driver from the middle of the stage."

