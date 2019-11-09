ERC

Tough start for home ERC hero Herczig

Tough start for home ERC hero Herczig
By ERC

40 minutes agoUpdated 33 minutes ago

Norbert Herczig’s bid to win his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship took a turn for the worse on Rally Hungary’s second stage this morning.

Driving a MOL Racing Team Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, Herczig was seventh overnight but has slipped to P11 in the overall classification heading to SS3 following a double blow on SS2.

As well as a front-left puncture, Herczig was unable to hear co-driver Ramón Ferencz’s pacenotes.

“We got it four or five kilometres before the finish,” said Herczig. “But the main problem is the intercom, I didn't hear the co-driver from the middle of the stage."

The post Tough start for home ERC hero Herczig appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react