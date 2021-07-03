Yigit Timur completed the final stage 46.6s ahead of Andrea Mabellini in the battle to win the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT on the back of an impressive performance from the Turkish driver.

But an early check-in earned a two-minute time penalty that would drop him to second and promote Italian Mabellini to first in the new arrive-and-drive series for the Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres.



Ghjuvanni Rossi beat fellow Frenchman Bastien Bergounhe to third place by 3.0s, while it was a case of what might have been for Paulo Soria. The round one winner from Argentina slid into a ditch and got stuck on SS1 but restarted on Sunday and took class wins on all but one stage to claim fifth spot.

