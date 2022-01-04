The Rally di Roma Capitale organising team led by Max Rendina and Motorsport Italia are keeping things traditional in 2022.

They are marking the event’s 10th anniversary by hosting the FIA European Rally Championship for the sixth time on the traditional date of the penultimate July weekend (July 21 to 24).



“We decided to keep our usual summer dates and validity for the FIA ERC and Sparco CIAR in an edition that is full of novelties,” said Rendina. “It seems like yesterday when this exciting sporting adventure began, but 10 years full of satisfaction, commitment and success have already passed. We are working to extend this important positive trend and to grant the 10th Rally di Roma Capitale the visibility it needs.”



As well as hosting round four of the 2022 ERC season, Rally di Roma Capitale is set to form round five of the Tarmac-only CIAR.

