-

Rally Liepāja organisers have issued an update regarding travel to the event from countries currently listed as restricted due to their higher rate of COVID-19 infection.

Competitors, team members and other accredited personnel travelling from those countries will now no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days.



However, they are instead required to be tested for COVID-19 72 hours before departure, within 24 hours of arrival when they must observe a mandatory period of self-isolation while they wait for their results and then be tested again between the fifth and seventh days of their stay.



Rally Liepāja is scheduled as the second event of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season from 14-16 August. Clickherefor more information.

ERC ERC The Stage live tonight with Alexey Lukyanuk and Oliver Solberg 10 HOURS AGO

The post Travel to ERC Rally Liepāja from restricted countries information updated appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Breen: ERC Roma result exceeded expectations 13 HOURS AGO