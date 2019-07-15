Treble time for double ERC Junior champion Griebel

Marijan Griebel, the double FIA ERC Junior champion, made it a hat-trick of victories on Rally Luxembourg last weekend, piloting a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to first place after winning all 10 stages.

“Our Polo was superb all day,” said Griebel. “To win every special stage is really great. I’d like to say a big thank you to the team for its fantastic support. Although I have now completed the hat-trick, I would have nothing against winning again in 2020.”



There was also Rally Luxembourg success forGrégoire Munster, who beat ERC3 Junior rivalRoman Schwedtto the RC4 category honours.



In Lithuania,Vaidotas Žalagot revenge for his non-start on PZM 76th Rally Poland by winning Rally Elektrėnai, a combined Lithuanian and Polish championship round.Miko MarczykandTomas Kasperczykfinished second and third respectively.



However, there was disappointment in Czech Republic forFilip Mareš, who crashed out of the podium battle on the final day of Rally Bohemia. Work is underway to repair his damaged ACCR Czech Rally Team ŠKODA Fabia R5 for this week’s ERC-counting Rally di Roma Capitale. Meanwhile, ERC Junior regularSimon Wagnerwas a fine fourth overall.



Back-to-back ERC3 Junior winnerKen Torndominated the RC4 category on Shell Helix Rally Estonia with fellow Estonian Autosport Junior Team driverGregor Jeetsfinishing sixth.



Photo:Volkswagen Motorsport

