Three top Italian drivers have signed up for action in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top class in 2021. This is a reminder.
Simone Campedelli: The gravel master
Although he’s as quick on asphalt as he is on gravel, Campedelli’s loose-surface skills convinced Team MRF Tyres that he was the man to head its ERC attack in 2021.
Alberto Battistolli: The rising star
Part of the ACI Team Italia driver development programme, Battistolli gave ERC fans and drivers a hint of his potential during a two-event campaign in 2020. He plans to be an ever-present this season.
Umberto Scandola: The champion
The 2013 Italian champion has announced an all-season bid in a Hyundai Rally Team Italia i20 R5. His event experience might be limited but his ability is without question.
