Three top Italian drivers have signed up for action in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top class in 2021. This is a reminder.

Simone Campedelli: The gravel master

Although he’s as quick on asphalt as he is on gravel, Campedelli’s loose-surface skills convinced Team MRF Tyres that he was the man to head its ERC attack in 2021.



Alberto Battistolli: The rising star

Part of the ACI Team Italia driver development programme, Battistolli gave ERC fans and drivers a hint of his potential during a two-event campaign in 2020. He plans to be an ever-present this season.



Umberto Scandola: The champion

The 2013 Italian champion has announced an all-season bid in a Hyundai Rally Team Italia i20 R5. His event experience might be limited but his ability is without question.

ERC Scandola ready for “demanding challenge” in ERC 10 HOURS AGO

ERC New Renault Clio Rally4 ready for ERC action 16 HOURS AGO