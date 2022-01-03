Organisers of the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship opener are planning to stick to a winning formula.
The 35th Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras is scheduled to take place from March 11-13 as the first of eight ERC rounds in 2022.
And Carlos Cruz, President of the Demoporto organising club, has confirmed there are no plans for wholesale changes following the Portuguese gravel event’s successful ERC debut last season.
“The format of the 2022 edition will not present very significant news, either in terms of the route or even the timetable, and it is also certain that, for sporting purposes, the rally will be held again in two days, Saturday and Sunday,” he said.
Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras will also count as the opening round of the Portuguese championship, the Campeonato Portugual de Ralis.
