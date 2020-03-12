Triple ERC champion Kajetanowicz begins another world adventure

This is the ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo three-time FIA European champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz will use during his 2020 world championship campaign, which gets underway on this week’s Rally Mexico.

Kajetanowicz stepped up to global level after capturing his third consecutive ERC title in 2017. He finished runner-up in his world division last year and joins the RaceSeven team for a seven-round campaign.



The LOTOS Rally Team driver isn’t the only former ERC champion competing in Mexico. Esapekka Lappi, ERC champion in 2014, plus 2018 ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin are also in action.

