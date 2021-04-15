Kajetan Kajetanowicz, the only driver in history to have won the FIA European Rally Championship three years running, is preparing to go to ‘war’ next week.

The LOTOS Rally Team driver, who claimed his sequence of ERC title triumphs between 2015 and 2017, is embarking on an FIA World Rally Championship 3 campaign in 2021 at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



Co-driven by fellow Pole Maciej Szczepaniak, Kajetanowicz will begin his bid on the Croatia Rally from April 22-25 following a test close to his hometown of Ustroń in southern Poland recently.



“We begin our World Rally Championship battle [in] Croatia,” said Kajetanowicz. “Some very demanding special stages await us, with changeable grip levels. There will be a lot of narrow and bumpy sections, I think we managed to find similar conditions for our test. We drove in different conditions – maybe we will not encounter similar weather in Croatia but we worked on car set-up which for sure will be useful. We feel strong motivation to fight. I know our Škoda very well but it has some new features and that’s why every testing kilometre was so important to fine-tune the settings.”



Chris Ingram, the 2019 ERC champion, will among Kajetanowicz’s class rivals in a similar Fabia Rally2 Evo.

