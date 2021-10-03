Alexey Lukyanuk’s bid to score his second victory in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship has suffered a huge setback.
The defending ERC champion completed the rerun of Seixoso with the hazard lights flashing on his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2.
Having started the 10.01-kilometre stage 9.3s behind leader Andreas Mikkelsen, Lukyanuk is now 57.0s adrift of Toksport WRT’s pacesetter.
“The hazard lights are on, we have no driveshaft on the front right,” a dejected Lukyanuk said at the stage finish.
Mikkelsen revealed he was aware of Lukyanuk’s plight prior to SS13 getting underway and didn’t go on maximum attack in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 as a result. “We didn’t really push, it’s a shame for Lukyanuk,” Mikkelsen said.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREthe leg two start order
ClickHEREthe itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
Having started the 10.01-kilometre stage 9.3s behind leader Andreas Mikkelsen, Lukyanuk is now 57.0s adrift of Toksport WRT’s pacesetter.
“The hazard lights are on, we have no driveshaft on the front right,” a dejected Lukyanuk said at the stage finish.
Mikkelsen revealed he was aware of Lukyanuk’s plight prior to SS13 getting underway and didn’t go on maximum attack in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 as a result. “We didn’t really push, it’s a shame for Lukyanuk,” Mikkelsen said.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREthe leg two start order
ClickHEREthe itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
ERC
Midday round-up: Mikkelsen leads Lukyanuk in Fafe amid thrilling battle for ERC glory
The post Trouble for Lukynauk on ERC Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC aces ready to jump live in Lameirinha
ERC
It’s tight at the top in ERC as 0.7s cover first two in Fafe