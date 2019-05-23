Tsouloftas focused on ERC plan

Alexandros Tsouloftas will be focused on maintaining his second place in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship when he makes his Rally Liepāja debut.

Cypriot Tsouloftas is new to high-speed gravel events and doesn’t want to get embroiled in an all-out attack for position as he looks to build on his encouraging start to his maiden campaign in the category for young stars in R5 cars.



“We are second in ERC1 Junior so of course the main goal is to try to keep that position,” said Tsouloftas, who drives for the Germany-based Toksport WRT operation. I know it’s going to be a fast race and I do love speed. But the competition is going to be huge, especially as we have Arai, Solberg and Sesks now and Mattias Adielsson is back. It’s going to be a big challenge but I my main goal is to finish and keep my second position in the championship.”

