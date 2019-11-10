Turán celebrates maiden ERC win – by phone!

Frigyes Turán has revealed he found out he’d claimed his maiden event win in the FIA European Rally Championship when he got a phone call from his team with the good news.

Hungarian Turán admitted before the start that he’d be hard pushed to break into the top 10 in the final order due to his lack of familiarity with his ŠKODA Fabia R5, but ended up winning the event when long-term leader Alexey Lukyanuk, who was running behind him on the road, picked up a puncture on the deciding stage of Rally Hungary.



“I was on the way to the service park when I got a call from the team that we finished third, but first,” said Turán. “I could hardly believe it. It took some time to realise it, and to tell you the truth, I was absolutely moved. It is awesome!



“I must admit that first I thought I did not really need that last stage because of the extreme conditions due to the fog. But now I think it was well-needed.



“Overall the race was fantastic, I love these stages, only the rain had some negative impact, but right now I think everything is much more than perfect. We are among those few drivers, who haven’t had any punctures, even if the conditions were really tough. I could not hope this kind of result, it is unbelievable.”

