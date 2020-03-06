Turn up the Bassas! Rallye Team Spain scholarship winner graduates to ERC3 Junior

Pep Bassas will get the opportunity to follow in countryman Efrén Llarena’s wheel tracks by stepping up from national to international level with the full backing of his national federation, RFEDA (Real Federación Española de Automovilismo).

Twenty-six-year-old Bassas is joining Rallye Team Spain for an FIA ERC3 Junior Championship bid alongside co-driver Axel Coronado. They will compete in a Mavisa Sport-run, Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2, and begin their campaign with a practice event, Rallye Tierras Altas de Lorca, this weekend.



Bassas gets set to follow Llarena to ERC

For Bassas, the career progression chance is his reward for winning the Beca Júnior R2 title in Spain last year. As part of an alliance between RFEDA and ERC promoter Eurosport Events, the Beca Júnior R2 winner is offered a season in ERC3 Junior, an opportunity given to Llarena and Sara Fernández in 2018.



"In 2019 we fulfilled our goal of winning the Beca Júnior R2 scholarship to ensure a prize as good as the one offered by the Real Federación Española de Automovilismo, through the Rallye Team Spain programme,” explained Bassas.



Keen to prove talent but braced for tough competition

Pep Bassas, who has never competed outside of the Iberia region, will make his ERC debut on the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March with his national event, Rally Islas Canarias, up next from 7-9 May.



“We are very happy and proud to be part of this great project,” said Bassas, whose late and legendary father Josep won two ERC rallies. “We start out in ERC3 Junior with the ambition of being ahead and trying to win, we will have rivals that will make it difficult for us, but we will try to give our best. Both my team, Mavisa Sport, and my co-driver, Axel Coronado, and I think we can do a good job.”



Mavisa Sport the perfect platform

Having overseen Efrén Llarena and Sara Fernández’s ERC3 Junior programme for the last two seasons, Mavisa Sport is considered the perfect platform for Pep Bassas and Axel Coronado as they build their experience of international competition. Barcelona-based Mavisa Sport, which guided Llarena and Fernández to the 2019 ERC3 crown and Llarena to the ERC3 Junior title last season, won a tendering process organised by RFEDA earlier this year.



Key partners on board

Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), Reale Seguros, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, Real Federación Española de Automovilismo (RFEDA), Peugeot España, RACC, Pirelli, Federación Catalana de Automovilismo (FCA) and Total are supporting Bassas in his bid for ERC3 Junior success.



Where to watch Pep Bassas in 2020

Azores Rallye, 26-28 March; Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; Rally Liepāja (Latvia), 29-31 May; 77th Rally Poland, 26-28 June; Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy), 24-26 July; Barum Czech Rally Zlín, 28-30 August.

