The 55th Azores Rallye, round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, gets serious today with Free Practice from 13h00 local time (CET -2) a prelude to the Qualifying Stage from 15h18.

Measuring 3.12 kilometres in length, the results of the Lagoa Qualifying Stage will be used to help finalise the starting order for Friday’s opening leg with all drivers in RC2 category cars taking part in the Start Order Selection in Ponta Delgada from 18h00.



Previously, only the fastest 15 RC2 drivers on the Qualifying Stage would take part in the Start Order Selection. However, a waiver document has allowed organisers to include all RC2 drivers. This is an effort to end the practice of drivers recording slower Qualifying Stage times to avoid taking part in the Start Order Selection to benefit from a potentially advantageous lower road position on gravel events outside the top 15.



Prior to Free Practice, crews have until 11h30 to complete their reconnaissance of the event route.

