Twelve of the best for ERC Cyprus Rally

Cyprus Rally organisers have announced details of an exciting route for the penultimate round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

Featuring 12 mainly gravel stages with some Tarmac sections over a competitive distance of 200.07 kilometres, the event will be based in Nicosia from 27-29 September.



And the shift to the Cypriot capital, after Larnaca was used as the event hub in 2018, has resulted in the semi-mountainous stages around Nicosia being used once again. Famous for their spectacular views and turns, the stages are characterised by their demanding nature.



Start and finish ceremonies for Larnaca

While Nicosia to the north will host the event service park and headquarters, Larnaca to the south east is home to the start and finish ceremonies. As in 2018, these will take place on the beachfront of Finikoudes with the start taking place at 19h00 local time on Friday 27 September with entertainment beginning at 17h30. The finishing podium will begin at 18h00 on Sunday 29 September.



Qualifying Stage moves to Yeri

A 3.60-kilometre run in Yeri, just outside Nicosia, will host the Qualifying Stage from 10h03 on Friday 27 September. The fastest 15 drivers in qualifying will select their staring positions in Nicosia at 13h30. Free Practice is from 07h00-09h00.



Six stages for Spectacular Saturday

Saturday’s opening leg consists of six stages with Politiko (14.60 kilometres) and Lefkara (23.23 kilometres) run once in the morning and again in the afternoon. There will be a single visit to Analyontas (14.41kilometres) ahead of midday service in Nicosia. Following re-runs of Politiko and Lefkara, Saturday’s action concludes with the spectacular Super Special Stage in Nicosia.



Stage action concludes on Super Sunday

Sunday’s action begins withtheclassic20.17-kilometre Kapourasstage followed by Kourdali(21.57 kilometres) and Asinou (11.07 kilometres). The trio of tests will be repeated in the afternoon following a midday service halt in Nicosia.



It’s a gravel rally but not as we know it…

While the Cyprus Rally is fundamentally a gravel event, 13 per cent of the route is on asphalt, which creates a unique challenge for drivers and their teams, plus a thrilling spectacle for fans watching the action unfold.



Three in one for Cyprus Rally 2019

As well as counting for ERC points, the 2019 Cyprus Rally is the fourth round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championships and the fifth event of the Cyprus Rally Championship.



Organisers will publish the full itinerary in due course.

