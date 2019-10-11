Two ERC Abarth rivals, one trophy and €30,000 up for grabs

Andrea Nucita and Dariusz Poloński will bring their season-long Abarth Rally Cup rivalry to a conclusion in Hungary next month.

Nucita and Poloński are eight points apart after five rounds of the one-make series with Nucita holding the edge having claimed three wins to the single success notched up by this category rival.



As well as the honour of winning the first Abarth Rally Cup title to be contested entirely within the FIA European Rally Championship, Nucita and Poloński are fighting it out over the €30,000 handed to the eventual champion.



Rally Hungary takes place from 8-10 November.

