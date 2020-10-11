Experienced Italian driver Roberto Gobbin made it back-to-back Abarth Rally Cup podiums with second place in the one-make category on Rally Fafe Montelongo.
After finishing second on his debut in the category on Rally di Roma Capitiale in July, Gobbin repeated the feat in northern Portugal earlier this month, coming home behind winner Andrea Mabellini in an identical, Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally.
