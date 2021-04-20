Two of the best young drivers competing in Rally2 cars in the FIA European Rally Championship have joined the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory for the 2021 season.

After Erik Cais became the first driver to enrol, Miko Marczyk last week confirmed his registration for the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, which recognises the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres.



“This is very important to us because MICHELIN is our partner and the experience of the other guys in this category will be quite similar to mine so it will be a good comparison,” said Polish rising star Marczyk, who will compete in the ERC under the ORLEN Team banner.



Details of other ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members will be announced in due course with more information availableHERE.

