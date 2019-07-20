Two-time ERC champion Basso back on top in Rome

Giandomenico Basso showed his FIA European Rally Championship rivals why he is a two-time champion by leading Rally di Roma Capitale by 36.3s after leg one.

Basso (Loran SRL), who took the 2006 and 2009 ERC championship titles, was back on form, taking the lead when early leader and compatriot Andrea Crugnola picked up a puncture on the afternoon pass of Pico-Greci.



“Everything is okay, we are very happy and the car is okay. Now we will go in service and prepare the car for tomorrow," said Basso.



His Italian championship rival and fellow ERC champion alumni Luca Rossetti (FPF Sport SRL) was also in the mix for victory but a broken rim sent him straight on a right-hander, crashing out from third place.



That promoted reigning ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Racing) to second after a “quite bad” start on Saturday morning, hanging on to second place despite a puncture on stage five and overheating brakes on stage six.



His title battle with Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) took a dramatic twist on leg one’s final stage, with the Pole hitting a concrete object that forced him to pull over and retire from third place.



Despite losing around 40s on stage two with a puncture, Simone Campedelli (Orange 1 M-Sport Rally Team) was able to climb from ninth to third aboard the brand new 2019 Ford Fiesta R5, which is making its ERC debut this weekend.



ERC1 Junior Championship category leader Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) is now up to fourth place overall. He took a steady approach after a rally-ending crash in the Czech national championship a week earlier and it paid dividends, as attrition shook up the midfield order throughout the day.



Nobert Herczig (MOL Racing Team) climbed from P10 to fifth by the end of the day, but has Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) closing in quickly, only 1.7s behind after leg one.



ERC1 Junior points leader Ingram had a difficult morning, with no rear brakes on his ŠKODA Fabia R5 stranding him at the foot of the top 10. But repairs at service improved his pace, climbing to sixth place overall and cementing second in ERC1 Junior.



Crugnola had initially dropped to P10 after his puncture but has now climbed to seventh, aided by Rossetti and Habaj’s respective retirements.



Last year’s ERC3 Junior champion Mārtiņš Sesks (LMT Autosporta Akadēmija) – who is competing thanks to a pair of prize drives awarded for his title success – was also climbing the overall classification, moving up to eighth after losing nearly a minute on the first stage of the rally with tyre trouble.



Hyundai Motorsport N’s two-time Rally di Roma Capitale winner Umberto Scandola lost three minutes on the final stage with a puncture and fell to ninth, though still has nearly a minute in hand over Emma Falcón (Rally Team Spain), who leads the ERC Ladies’ category and completes the top 10 overall.



Hirokai Arai (STARD) is only 9.7s behind Falcón in P11 and retains fourth place in ERC1 Junior.



Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) took a last-minute lead in ERC2 and Abarth Rally Cup after chief rival Andrea Nucita (Loran SRL) retired on the road section between stages five and six, while Sindre Furuseth leads ERC3 and ERC3 Junior after stage five.

The post Two-time ERC champion Basso back on top in Rome appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.