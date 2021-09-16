Dani Sordo’s focus is on tyre development when he makes his debut on the 55th Azores Rallye – but he’s also up for a fight on round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

The Hyundai Motorsport star, a three-time FIA World Rally Championship event winner, is continuing MRF Tyres’ intensive development programme following input from Craig Breen, Simone Campedelli and Jari Huttunen earlier this season.



“It is the first time that I am in the Azores and the first time I am with MRF Tyred and I have to say it looks amazing,” said Sordo, who will drive a Hyundai i20 R5 for Team MRF Tyres. “I was happy with the conditions in testing and the MRF Tyres worked well



“I am happy to be here to help develop the tyres. They have a lot of potential and running here this weekend will gain a lot of data for the development. But we also want to fight for a good result.”

